Russia, South Korea have no irreconcilable political differences — Russian envoy

SEOUL, June 11. /TASS/. Russia and the Republic of Korea can resolve any political differences that currently exist between the two countries, Russian Ambassador to Seoul Georgy Zinovyev said at the reception dedicated to Russia Day.

"There are no irresolvable political differences between Moscow and Seoul. A substantial potential remains for mutually beneficial cooperation in practical areas," the diplomat said, reiterating that Russia is ready to constructively contribute to ensuring peace and security on the Korean Peninsula.

According to Zinovyev, Russia is interested in building a system of international relations relying on the UN’s central role based on respect for the interests of all the participants of global interaction, non-interference in domestic affairs and civilizational diversity in close interaction with all countries sharing this goal. "In equal measure this concerns the development of bilateral interaction with the Republic of Korea," he said.

The envoy stressed that Russia intends to continue to stand against attempts to undermine peace and security on regional and global levels and defend equality and justice, as well as the fundamental norms of international law. "We are supported by the countries of the global majority with representatives from many of them present in this hall," he told guests who included foreign diplomats and South Koreans who contribute to the maintenance of bilateral ties.