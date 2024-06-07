Putin reiterates that Ukraine's executive authorities have lost legitimacy

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said once again that the executive authorities in Ukraine have lost legitimacy.

"The question of the legitimacy of those with whom we negotiating (on settling the conflict over Ukraine - TASS). There is a problem here, of course, because the current authorities [of Ukraine], judging by all signs - even a quick analysis of Ukrainian legislation shows - have lost their legitimacy," Putin said while answering questions at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Putin cited a number of legal reasons to be borne in mind.

"There's Article 3 of the [Ukrainian] Constitution here, which says that the president is elected only for five years. There is Article 83 of the Ukrainian Constitution, saying that under martial law the powers of the Verkhovna Rada can be extended. But nothing is said about the extension of the president's powers," he noted.

Also, Putin added, Ukraine had a law on the essence of martial law.

"It says that under martial law, the presidential election is not held."

"But it does not say that they (powers of the head of state - TASS) are prolonged," Putin emphasized. "I am, after all, a graduate of St. Petersburg University, the Department of Law," he recalled. "This is very important, this is an essential thing: if it is not said, it means it is not there," Putin concluded.