Kiev deliberately attacked Lugansk residential areas with ATACMS missiles — top brass

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The Kiev regime committed a crime against residents of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) by purposefully striking Lugansk residential quarters with five ATACMS missiles, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"At 11:00 a.m. Moscow time [8:00 a.m. GMT], the Kiev regime committed a crime against civilians of the Lugansk People’s Republic with Western-supplied weapons. It delivered a deliberate strike by five US-made ATACMS missiles against residential areas of the city of Lugansk," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian air defense systems shot down four out of five missiles. One missile hit two apartment buildings, it specified.

"As a result, more than 20 civilians, among them children, were injured, according to preliminary information," the ministry said.