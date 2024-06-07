Russian MFA alleges 'dirty tricks,' low standards in European Parliament campaigns

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Candidates are engaging in "dirty tricks" in campaigns to the European Parliament, and the elections do not adhere to the principles they claim to follow, stated Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova at a briefing on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The elections are being conducted in a dirty manner. They do not adhere to the principles that the European Parliament itself has so often proclaimed," she noted, commenting on accusations by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Joseph Borrell that Moscow is allegedly interfering in these elections.

"We remember how many times various countries were criticized for supposedly being undemocratic, not meeting high standards," she added.

The EP elections began on June 6 in the Netherlands and will conclude on June 9 across all 27 EU countries.

