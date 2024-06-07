Foreign media's mood at meeting with Putin gives reason for cautious optimism — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Foreign media actively covered Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with the heads of leading international news agencies, their mood gives reason for cautious optimism, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"They [foreign media] actively covered [the event], and, frankly speaking, [their] mood, of course, also gives reason for cautious optimism, because the mood is more constructive," the Kremlin spokesman said. According to him, foreign media "are asking questions and inquiring, but this is more like information work and less like hysteria."

At the same time, Peskov pointed out that foreign newsmakers "often give news from their own repertoire." A classic example, in his opinion, is the media coverage of Putin's answer to a question posed to him at the meeting about the use of nuclear weapons. The Russian leader, his spokesman pointed out, did not start talking about nuclear weapons, but was asked such a question. "This is the part that none of them (foreign media - TASS) covered. They covered it again [as if] Putin had spoken about it proactively," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

"Well, on the whole, they actively covered [the event]," Peskov added.