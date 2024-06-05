Putin rejects accusations that Russia brandishes the nuclear saber

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia is not brandishing the nuclear saber, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a TASS-organized meeting with chiefs of international news agencies.

"You know, they keep trying to accuse us of brandishing some nuclear saber. But was it me who just raised the question about the possibility of using nuclear weapons? You did. You are suggesting this subject to me and afterward you will say that I was brandishing the nuclear saber," he said, when asked by a Reuters representative under what conditions nuclear weapons could be used in Ukraine and how close the situation is to such a risk.