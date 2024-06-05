Russia appreciates Burkina Faso president’s unbiased stance on Ukraine — Lavrov

OUAGADOUGOU /Burkina Faso/, June 5. /TASS/. Moscow highly appreciates the objective and fair position of Burkina Faso’s transitional president, Ibrahim Traore, concerning the situation around Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with Traore.

"We very much appreciate the Burkina Faso president’s impartial and fair position on the events that are occurring in Ukraine as a result of the hybrid war unleashed by the West against the Russian Federation," the minister said.

"Burkina Faso is in that large group of countries that refuse to support anti-Russian initiatives propagated by the West and the Kiev regime," the top Russian diplomat said.