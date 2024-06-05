Putin, Modi satisfied with current level of Russia-India partnership — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a telephone conversation hailed the current level of the particularly privileged strategic partnership between the two countries, the Kremlin press service said.

"Both sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of the Russia-India particularly privileged strategic partnership, which will continue to expand in all areas," the statement said.

According to the press service, the leaders of the two countries agreed to continue constructive personal interaction.