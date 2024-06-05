Lavrov meets with Burkina Faso president, reiterates Russia open to high-level talks

OUAGADOUGOU /Burkina Faso/, June 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Burkina Faso's interim President Ibrahim Traore, passed along best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin and reaffirmed Moscow's openness to dialogue with the African country at the highest level.

"I passed along to President Traore the best wishes from the Russian president, and reaffirmed our openness to continuing dialog at the highest and high levels," Lavrov said following the meeting.

The Russian foreign minister started his first ever visit to Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, on Tuesday as part of his African tour. He previously visited the Republic of Guinea and the Republic of Congo, where he held talks with the leaders of those countries on economic and military-technical cooperation.