Russia expresses condolences over Gaza tent camp tragedy — MFA

MOSCOW, May 30./TASS/. Moscow expresses condolences to the Palestinian people and leadership over the recent tragedy in a Gaza tent camp and calls on Israel to cease fire, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We wish all the injured to get well soon and express our deepest condolences to the relatives of the victims, as well as to the entire people and leadership of Palestine," the diplomat said at a news conference.

She said what happened was a direct consequence of Israel’s disregard for several decisions of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, which demanded a halt to hostilities in the Gaza Strip and reliable humanitarian access to the enclave.

"In this regard, we again are calling for the immediate implementation of these resolutions, which would ensure the establishment of a lasting ceasefire, provide the necessary assistance to the residents of the Gaza Strip, and create conditions for the transition of efforts to resolve the conflict into the political and diplomatic domain," Zakharova stated.

Overnight into Monday, Israel carried out a strike at Rafah and at least eight missiles hit a nearby tent camp. At least 40 people were killed, most of them women and children. The IDF said it started an investigation.