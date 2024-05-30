Russia welcomes China's proposal for Ukraine peace conference — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping's proposal to convene an international peace conference on the situation in Ukraine, provided it ensures the equal participation of Moscow and Kiev, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.

"We appreciate the Chinese partners' thoughtful and deliberate decision not to participate in various conferences and forums on the implementation of the so-called peace initiatives of Kiev. We welcome the Chinese president's proposal to convene an international peace conference, with the understanding that such a conference will ensure equal participation of Moscow and Kiev and will discuss all, not just one peace formula," he said at the 9th international conference "Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era."

"We have never refused to negotiate, we are open to it now, however, we will not do it under dictation, but only taking into account our own security concerns in the current realities," the diplomat added.