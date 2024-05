MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine lost up to 190 troops and two T-64 tanks in Russian battlegroup West’s operational zone, battlegroup spokesman Ivan Bigma said.

Apart from that, "the enemy lost <…> 11 automobiles, an electronic warfare station and 15 drone command centers," Bigma said.

The battlegroup’s air defenses shot down seven fixed-wing Ukrainian drones.