Russia, Uzbekistan sign more than 20 agreements during Putin’s visit

TASHKENT, May 27. /TASS/. Delegations of Russia and Uzbekistan approved more than 20 agreements during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Tashkent, and the presidents of the countries also signed a joint statement.

The signing of agreements was held in the presence of the heads of both countries.

The signed documents include roadmaps to increase mutual trade, cooperation in the field of culture; agreements for Russia to provide technical assistance to Uzbekistan and for joint research, movie production; memorandums on cooperation in machine and aircraft building.

Also, agreements were signed to provide for Bauman Moscow State Technical University and the All-Russian Academy of Foreign Trade to open branches in Uzbekistan. As planned, documents were signed to build a Russian-designed nuclear power plant in the Asian country.