EU to feel full extent of Russia's wrath should it use its assets to help Kiev — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The European Union will feel the fury of Russia’s response measures if revenues from Russian assets are handed over to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She reiterated that Russia has a full arsenal of political and economic response measures against unfriendly countries.

The diplomat has also stated that Russia’s position remains the same: Moscow considers any attempts by the EU or anybody else to take Russia's lawful assets as illegal and in violation of international law. "We are seeing yet another attempt to legitimize theft on a state level. Is this the first time the collective West has done this? Of course, not," she said.

Additionally, this is yet another proof that the EU "can no longer be considered as a reliable jurisdiction for foreign investors, whose accounts can be confiscated or robbed under one pretense or another," Zakharova concluded.