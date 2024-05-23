King of Bahrain to call on Russia to support holding conference on Palestine at UN

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has said that he will ask Russia to support the idea of convening a peace conference on resolving the conflict between Palestine and Israel under the UN aegis.

"Arab countries appreciate Russia’s role in resolving Arab problems fairly. [in the Arab world], there is a full understanding and consensus that it is necessary to hold an international conference [on Palestine]. Russia will be the first country on which I will call to support the idea of holding such a conference," the royal said ahead of negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.