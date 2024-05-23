King of Bahrain to call on Russia to support holding conference on Palestine at UN

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has said that he will ask Russia to support the idea of convening a peace conference on resolving the conflict between Palestine and Israel under the UN aegis.
"Arab countries appreciate Russia’s role in resolving Arab problems fairly. [in the Arab world], there is a full understanding and consensus that it is necessary to hold an international conference [on Palestine]. Russia will be the first country on which I will call to support the idea of holding such a conference," the royal said ahead of negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The King of Bahrain called Russia "one of the most powerful countries" in the international arena that "can contribute" to convening such an event.
Earlier, Arab leaders proposed holding "an international conference under the UN aegis to finally resolve the Palestinian issue and stop Israeli occupation" following the 33rd Arab League Summit. Top diplomats of Arab countries were instructed to talk with their counterparts in other countries in order "to persuade them to recognize a Palestinian state and get it full EU membership."