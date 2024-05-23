Woman dies after Ukrainian drone explodes in Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, May 23. /TASS/. A woman died after a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) exploded in the Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Thursday.

"In the Yakovlevsky urban district, our air defenses were at work: an aircraft-type UAV was shot down over the village of Krasny Vostok. The drone’s fall and subsequent detonation destroyed the second floor of a private house. Most regrettably, there is one fatality: the body of a woman was found under the rubble," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

The drone fragments damaged nearby private homes, he said.