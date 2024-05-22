Russia proposes joint archeological expeditions with North Korea

SEOUL, May 22. /TASS/. Russia has suggested to North Korea to conduct joint archeological expeditions to study history connecting the two countries, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said on its Telegram channel.

A delegation from North Korea’s Science and Technology Commission returned from Russia on May 21, and told Russian diplomats about their visit.

"The Russian side put forth the initiative on renewing interaction with Korean researchers in the field of archeology and holding joint expeditions studying the archeological heritage linking Russia and North Korea’s history," the diplomatic mission said.

Moscow and Pyongyang also agreed on data exchange on precipitation in the floodplain of the Tumen River and information on meteorological observations and forecasts. The North Korean delegation was also interested in Russia’s expertise on the biotechnological "comprehensive processing of plant products, including organic waste."

"The exchange in the sphere of agriculture particularly stood out," the embassy said, noting that the delegation was interested in research on remediating disturbed soil and preventing droughts as well as on virology in potato farming and soybean breeding. The delegation visited Russia’s leading research and educational institutions and held talks with their leadership. Bilateral exchanges between Russia and North Korea became active in the second half of last year.