Liberation of Novomikhailovka brings closer encirclement of Ugledar, says DPR official

DONETSK, April 22. /TASS/. The just-established control of the village of Novomikhailovka, south of Donetsk, by the Russian forces brings closer the encirclement of Ugledar, Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the DPR has told TASS.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said the village had been liberated.

"Novomikhailovka is of strategic importance in terms of the approaching Ugledar. Its liberation has opened an additional way to encircling the Ukrainian army’s major hub south of Donetsk. It brings closer the encirclement of Ugledar," Kimakovsky said.