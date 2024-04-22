Putin, Azerbaijani president to discuss bilateral relations at working breakfast

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan will discuss bilateral relations at the Kremlin, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The two heads of state will hold a meeting at the Kremlin," he said, adding that the conversation "will continue at a working breakfast."

The Kremlin spokesman noted that the two leaders "will hold a separate meeting with the veterans, builders and employees of the Baikal-Amur Mainline." "The father [of the incumbent Azerbaijani president] supervised its construction on behalf of the Soviet government," Peskov said. "The 50th anniversary [of the Baikal-Amur Mainline] is certainly something special, particularly for our bilateral relations," he added.

"Azerbaijan is our good trade and economic partner; there are great opportunities to expand the entire range <...> of cooperation," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized. Peskov noted that Moscow was Baku’s third-biggest trade partner after Italy and Turkey.

Apart from bilateral relations, Putin and Aliyev will also discuss regional issues. "Intense discussions of regional issues always take place <...> given the constructive allied relations," Peskov said.

After the meeting with Aliyev, the Russian president plans to hold "several working meetings on domestic issues."