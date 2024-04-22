Putin-Pashinyan personal contact may take place in 'short term' — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be able to discuss topical issues during a possible personal contact in the near future, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked whether there were fears that Yerevan would demand the curtailment of the 102nd Russian military base in Armenia, the spokesman said: "There are no signals in this direction."

"We expect that President [Vladimir] Putin and Prime Minister [Nikol] Pashinyan will have an opportunity to personally discuss these and, if necessary, other current issues in the near future," Peskov said.

On April 20, Pashinyan said that Russian border posts in the border zone of the Tavush Region would be closed after the delimitation and subsequent demarcation of the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.