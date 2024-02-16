Russia interacts with Central African Republic on grain, foods — envoy

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russia is cooperating with the Central African Republic in a number of areas, special envoy of the President for the Middle East and Africa and deputy foreign minister Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS.

"Communication is up across the board; we are cooperating in the humanitarian sphere, in grain and food supplies," the diplomat said. "We have interaction at the level of foreign ministries, embassies, and military attaches," the envoy added.

President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera is currently visiting Moscow.