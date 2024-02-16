US must refrain from indiscriminate accusations over Navalny — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The US administration, instead of indiscriminate accusations over the death of blogger Alexey Navalny, should show restraint and wait for official forensic results, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"A person’s death is always a tragedy. It is interesting why for the White House and the Department of State the death of a Russian citizen in a Russian penal colony turned out to be more important and appeared more horrible than the death of US national, journalist Gonzalo Lira, tortured to death in a Ukrainian prison? Instead of indiscriminate accusations, it is better to show restraint and wait for official forensic results," the diplomatic agency said on its Telegram channel.

On February 16, the directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region reported that Navalny died in prison. According to the agency, the blogger felt unwell after a walk and fainted. Doctors immediately began providing medical aid, trying to resuscitate him for over half an hour.