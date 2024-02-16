Russian industry is developing steadily, despite external pressure — Putin

CHELYABINSK, February 16. /TASS/. The national industry is operating steadily and developing confidently, despite the external pressure, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The Russian industry is working steadily and developing confidently, despite the external pressure. New channels for supplies of raw materials were established and relations were built with reliable, interested partners," the head of state said.

Many domestic companies successfully substituted imported products, mastered their own lines of components, machinery and equipment, and "engaged staff, resources, technologies, and organized production aimed at market segments where Western brands were dominating just recently," Putin added.