GENEVA, February 16. /TASS/. Russia’s permanent representative to the UN headquarters in Geneva Gennady Gatilov expects UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk and members of his Office to act in connection with Ukraine’s latest deadly attack on southwest Russia’s Belgorod.

"We call on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker T·rk and members of his Office to act responsibly and watch the horrific footage taken by witnesses of this tragedy," Gatilov said. "Perhaps the video will finally compel the international human rights defenders to break their usual hypocritical silence regarding the barbaric shellings of Russian cities by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and condemn these crimes of the Zelenskiy regime."

On February 15, Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled civilian facilities in Belgorod. Air defense systems intercepted 14 Czech-made RM-70 Vampire MLRS rockets. The strike resulted in 7 people killed, including one infant, and 18 people injured, 6 of them - gravely. The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the international community to condemn the strike at Belgorod and underscored that the perpetrators will be subjected to punishment.