Putin, Carlson briefly spoke in 'not-on-the-record' format after their interview — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US journalist Tucker Carlson had a brief talk in the ‘not-for-the-record’ format after the American journalist’s interview with the Russian leader last week, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"They did have a brief conversation at the end of the interview on their feet, and it was a brief one indeed," Peskov told journalists in response to a question whether that brief conversation had been recorded.

The US journalist said earlier that he chatted with the Russian president after their interview, it was not on the record and Carlson refused to disclose what they spoke about. Moreover, Carlson added that Putin was ready to strike a compromise deal on the Ukrainian conflict in the context of diplomacy.

Putin’s interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson on February 8 in Moscow lasted for two hours and six minutes. The Russian leader took about 60 questions, including the interviewer’s follow-up questions.