Next Russia-Africa summit in 2026 to be held by African country — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The third Russia-Africa summit, slated for 2026, will be hosted by an African country, Russian Foreign Ministry Africa Department Head Vsevolod Tkachenko said in an interview with TASS.

"We proceed from the fact that the annual ministerial conferences planned to be held in the intervals between the summits will make it possible to more clearly structure preparations for the third Russia-Africa summit, which is to be held in 2026 on the African continent in the order of priority," he said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Oleg Ozerov, who heads the Secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, said that Moscow is currently working on a number of activities that should pave the way for the next Russia-Africa summit.

The second Russia-Africa summit was held at the Expoforum in St. Petersburg on July 27-28, 2023, with an economic and humanitarian forum held in tandem. The motto of the event was "For Peace, Security and Development," as at the first such event in 2019 in Sochi. The events were organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS served as the photo host and media partner of the summit and forum, and also hosted the Second Russia-Africa Media Forum.