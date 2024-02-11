Putin’s interview attains its task of being heard in West — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson has been seen by a record-breaking number of people, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"The figures we can see now - the number of views - exceed those of the highest-rated global broadcasters," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremln.Putin program. "It means that the main task - of Putin being heard and seen - I think this task has been achieved successfully."

"He has a very big audience in the collective West," he noted. "They are not Putin’s fans, <…> are more prone to demonize him. But the global majority, i.e. those who are not the "global one percent" have an absolutely different attitude to our president."

"The president is now one of the key global leaders. He is one of the most authoritative, knowing, and experience heads of state in the world," Peskov added.

Putin’s interview with Carlson was released in the small hours on February 9. A large part of the two-hour conversation was dedicated to the Ukrainian crisis and Russia’s relations with the United States, NATO and the West n general. According to the US journalist he had tried to interview the Russian leader last year but was barred from that by the US authorities.