Russia grateful to UAE for helping to release 100 soldiers from Ukrainian captivity — MFA

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Moscow appreciates the UAE’s assistance in the return of 100 Russian military personnel from Ukrainian captivity, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"On February 8, a total of 100 Russian service members came back to their homeland after being held by the Kiev regime for a long time. Ukraine was handed over 100 members of its armed forces, who were subject for exchange," the statement said. "The freed Russians are already in Moscow where they are receiving necessary medical and psychological treatment."

"We thank the United Arab Emirates for assisting and organizing the Russian service members’ return," the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.

On February 8, the Russian Defense Ministry said that 100 Russian soldiers had been liberated from the Kiev-controlled territory in a prisoner swap with Ukraine, which received the same number of Ukrainian POWs. The UAE provided humanitarian mediation to ensure the return of Russian servicemen from Ukrainian captivity, the Defense Ministry added.

On January 31, the Defense Ministry informed about another prisoner swap, when negotiations resulted in the liberation of 195 Russian soldiers from the Kiev-controlled territory, who were exchanged for 195 Ukrainian troops.