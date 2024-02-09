Putin discusses preparations for flood, wildfire season with Security Council

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed how to get ready for the upcoming flood and wildfire season with standing members of the Security Council in order to mitigate their after-effects.

"We are discussing various topics in this group. Unfortunately, nobody can stop floods and wildfires from occurring. So we have to think about this in advance and endeavor to mitigate the consequences," the head of state said, addressing meeting attendees.

Putin then ceded the floor to the Minister of Emergencies Alexander Kurenkov so that he could give a report.