Russia not attacking anyone, it defends itself, its people, its future — Putin

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russia is not attacking anyone, it is defending itself, its people and its future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Tucker Carlson published on the US journalist’s website.

Carlson asked Putin "how can a leader who has to kill" reconcile it with Christian beliefs. Putin replied: "It is very easy when it comes to protecting oneself and one's family, one's homeland."

"We won't attack anyone," he continued. "When did the developments in Ukraine start? Since the coup d'etat and the hostilities in Donbass began. That's when they started. And we were protecting our people, ourselves, our homeland and our future."