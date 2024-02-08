Tucker Carlson did not visit Russian embassy in US before trip to Russia — envoy Antonov

WASHINGTON, February 8. /TASS/. US journalist and TV host Tucker Carlson did not visit the Russian embassy in the US before his trip to Russia to interview President Vladimir Putin, Russian envoy Anatoly Antonov told reporters in Washington.

"The situation is paradoxical, bewildering. In the last few days, we have been receiving phone calls at the embassy. I am being asked: ‘Did Carlson visit you before his trip to Moscow? What instructions did you give him? Whom to contact? Where did he obtain the visa? And so on," the diplomat noted.

"Tucker Carlson has not visited the embassy," he assured.