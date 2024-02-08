Putin has all information about three Russian hostages in Gaza — Russia’s chief rabbi

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Leaders of Russia's Jewish community have discussed the issue of releasing three Russian hostages in Gaza with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has all the information about them, Russia's Chief Rabbi Berl Lazar said.

"The president has his hand on the pulse. He has all the information about the hostages who have Russian citizenship, there are three of them," the press service quoted Lazar as saying.

The meeting with the president, which was also attended by President of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia Alexander Boroda, took place late Wednesday afternoon.