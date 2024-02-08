Four candidates running for Russian president — election authority

MOSCOW, February 8./TASS/. Four candidates will be on the ballot for Russian president, Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairperson Ella Pamfilova told a meeting of the commission.

At its meeting earlier, the CEC declined to register presidential hopeful Sergey Malinkovich of the Communists of Russia party, Boris Nadezhdin of the Civic Initiative party as well as self-nominees Rada Russkikh and Anatoly Batashev, as official candidates to be listed on the ballot in next month’s election.

The CEC has registered four presidential candidates - Leonid Slutsky of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), Vladislav Davankov of New People, Nikolay Kharitonov of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin, running for a fifth term as an independent.

Twenty-five political parties have received the right to participate in the Russian presidential election, Deputy Minister of Justice Oleg Sviridenko said.

"In connection with the appointment of the presidential election in the Russian Federation on March 15-17, 2024, the Ministry of Justice drew up, published, and sent to the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation the lists of political parties entitled to participate in these elections. Twenty-five political parties have the right to take part in the election," he said.