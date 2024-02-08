Sweden’s decision to end Nord Stream probe unsurprising — Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The decision by the Swedish Prosecution Authority to terminate its investigation into the terrorist sabotage on the Nord Stream gas pipelines comes as no surprise, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Yury Kokov told reporters.

"Sweden’s self-removal from probing the case of the explosions at the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines is rather expected. The main goal from the very start of the so-called investigation was and remains in reality to conceal the real circumstances and facts of the incident, so that those who actually ordered this unprecedented terrorist act and its executioners are not identified," the official said.

In reality, the West’s representatives "know pretty well the conductor in this orchestra and are attempting to conceal the actual architect," Kokov noted.

"There can be no talk of objectivity and impartiality under such circumstances. They will continue to play for time and drag things out using all available means to deflect the attention of the international community, inventing ever more fantastical hypotheses," the official added.

Swedish prosecutors closed their preliminary investigation into the explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, earlier reports said. Stockholm said that Sweden has no legal jurisdiction over the case and that all available data will be handed over to Berlin.