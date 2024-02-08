Future contacts between Putin, Xi being discussed — Russian presidential aide

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to continue close cooperation during a telephone conversation, with some contacts already being mapped out, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing.

"They agreed to maintain close cooperation. It is too early to talk about any specific plans for visits or meetings, but I can say that we are considering them," Ushakov said.

He added that personal relations and regular contacts between the presidents play a key role in the development of bilateral cooperation. The aide recalled that two face-to-face meetings between Putin and Xi Jinping took place last year; in March, the Chinese president visited Moscow, and in October, Putin came to Beijing.

"The countries' leaders expressed their satisfaction with progressing cooperation at other levels, including intergovernmental and interparliamentary dialogue. They reaffirmed their readiness to develop and intensify relations," Ushakov concluded.