North Korea to be honorably represented at SPIEF, EEF — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. North Korea will be properly represented at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) and Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said in an interview with TASS.

"The Korean side traditionally takes part in the Eastern Economic Forum. I am confident that it will be the same this time around," he said when asked whether delegations from North Korea plan to participate in SPIEF and EEF and at what level. "It is too early to speak about the level of delegation and its members. In any case, I think that North Korea will be represented at both events properly, on a par with our relations," the diplomat added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held from June 5 to 8, 2024. The 9th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will be held on September 3-6, 2024 in Vladivostok.