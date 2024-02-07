Cooperation between Moscow, Pyongyang facilitates peace, security — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and North Korea is not directed against any third countries and serves to bolster peace and security on a greater scale, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said in an interview with TASS.

"Russian-Korean cooperation is reciprocally beneficial, it involves mutual interests. It is important to note that it corresponds to the interests of our two countries and peoples, is not directed against any countries and serves to strengthen peace and security not only regionally but also on a greater scale. The essence of our cooperation in practical fields is determined by those agreements that were reached by the leaders of Russia and the DPRK," the diplomat said, replying to a question about the prospects of military-technical cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow is aiming to develop relations with Pyongyang in all areas, including sensitive ones.