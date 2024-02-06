Russia awaits results of investigation into Nord Streams sabotage — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russia has frequently sought data from the inquiry into Nord Stream sabotage, but has never gotten a response, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow is eagerly anticipating the probe's findings.

"Russia has frequently sought this information, but no one has ever shared it with us. We have not been provided with this data," the Kremlin official stated.

He added, "We, of course, eagerly await any findings and decisions in this regard. This is sabotage against important international infrastructure, and it cannot be allowed without identifying those responsible, both the performers and beneficiaries."

Earlier it was reported that prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist, who is investigating the case of sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in Sweden, will soon make a decision on this case.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system. Later, Swedish seismologists said they had identified two explosions on the route of the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26, 2022. Following the incident, the Russian prosecutor general’s office opened a case on charges of international terrorism. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched their own national probes but refused to involve Russia.

On February 8, 2023, US investigative journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh published an article that claimed, citing anonymous sources, that US Navy divers had planted explosive devices under the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines under the cover of the BALTOPS exercise in June 2022, and that the Norwegians then activated the bombs three months later. According to the journalist, the decision to conduct the operation was made by US President Joe Biden personally, following nine months of discussions with White House national security advisers.