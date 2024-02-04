Activity of Ukrainian forces in Kherson area decreasing — governor

GENICHESK, February 4. /TASS/. The activity of Ukraine’s armed forces in the Kherson area has decreased considerably over the past week, being reduced to attempts to retain their positions, Kherson Region governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"The enemy’s activity in the Kherson region in the past week was reduced to attempts to retain its positions. The weakened enemy did not engage in active hostilities, obviously, due to the shortage of artillery munitions," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Saldo, Ukrainian troops are opting for the use of combat drones, including against civilian infrastructure.

"Units of the Battlegroup Dnepr continued operation against the enemy in Krynki and on the Dnieper’s right bank. Russian warplanes and artillery delivered strikes on the enemy manpower and weapons depots," he added.