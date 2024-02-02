Russia to sign new defense contracts to replenish stocks — Putin

TULA, February 2. /TASS/. Russia will soon sign new defense contracts to replenish its stocks of military-related products, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with the participants of a forum devoted to the special military operation.

The head of state noted that defense industry enterprises have increased the output of civilian products by 27% over a year and a half, stressing that they did so "while having to supply arms to the frontline."

"These are very good figures. This means that we, first of all, will now and in the future add more orders for military products, because we need to replenish stocks, or rather, create stocks, to replenish what was used during combat. Yet in addition to that, we will support in every way all initiatives related to the development of the civilian part of production," he said.

Putin noted that the defense industry enterprises are high-tech and have a high level of production standards. "They will certainly have work and contracts to fulfill, there is no doubt about that," the Russian president concluded.