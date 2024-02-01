Russian envoy, senior Israeli diplomat discuss bilateral agenda, region

TEL AVIV, February 1. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov and Deputy Director General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry Yuval Fuchs have discussed the issues of the bilateral, regional and international agenda as well as a number of aspects of humanitarian interaction between the two countries, the Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv said.

"On February 1, Ambassador of Russia Anatoly Viktorov held a working meeting with the Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel Yuval Fuchs. Current issues on the bilateral, regional and international agenda were discussed in detail. Special attention was paid to some aspects of humanitarian cooperation between Russia and Israel," the diplomatic mission said in a statement.

The embassy noted that the "meeting took place in a friendly and trusting atmosphere" and a "mutual commitment to maintaining the constructive nature of Russian-Israeli ties was stated."