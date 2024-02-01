Russia is building seventeen international level campuses — minister

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Seventeen campuses of the global value with the cost totaling over 500 bln rubles ($5.5 bln) are currently under construction in Russia, Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov said.

"The total cost of work on development of seventeen campuses is over 500 bln rubles, with federal funds accounting for about 40% of them. The interested business raises a comparable amount and regions took remaining expenses," the minister said.

The total area of campuses will be over 2.3 mln square meters. More than 400 new laboratories and almost 150 infrastructural facilities will be created in them. More than 300 new educational programs will be launched, Falkov noted.