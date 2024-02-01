Russia, China discuss US military-biological activities, bolstering BTWC

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The Russian and Chinese delegations have exchanged assessments of US military-biological activities and noted the need to strengthen the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC), the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"An exchange of biological security threat assessments was carried out. Particular attention in this context was paid to the military and biological activities of the United States and strengthening the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC). The issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of biosecurity were discussed," the Russian diplomatic agency said following Russian-Chinese consultations on biological security in an inter-agency format held in Beijing.

The ministry pointed out that the meeting confirmed the unity of Russia and China’s approaches to the issue of biological security. "The need for further close coordination and constructive interaction both in bilateral format and at relevant multilateral fora, primarily within the framework of the BTWC, the UN and the SCO was noted," the statement said.