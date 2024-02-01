Those supporting Kiev regime ‘should not be persecuted, but tried’ — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. All those who finance or support the Kiev regime "should not be persecuted but tried," the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS, commenting on Bloomberg reports that the ministry had allegedly "ordered" its diplomats abroad to take legal action against Russian artists and celebrities speaking in support of Ukraine.

"All those who finance or support the Kiev regime should not be persecuted but tried," the ministry said in response to a related question.

On January 24, members of the band Bi-2 were detained in Thailand after a concert on the resort island of Phuket, which they held without authorization. According to local authorities, seven people were detained. Russian Consul General in the Phuket province Vladimir Sosnov reported that the immigration authorities decided on January 27 to escort the musicians from Phuket to the Temporary Detention Center of the Royal Thai Police Immigration Bureau in Bangkok for further deportation.

Earlier, concerts of artist Maxim Galkin (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), as well as concerts of former Comedy Club resident comedian Ruslan Bely (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) were canceled in Thailand. The Mash Telegram channel also reported that Galkin was fined 100,000 dirhams ($27,000) in the UAE for making anti-Russian remarks at his concerts.