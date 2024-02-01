Senior Russian diplomat issues strong rebuke over US plans for nuclear arms in UK

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Washington is wrong if it thinks that stationing nuclear weapons in the UK can intimidate Russia as Moscow will find an answer for this, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with RT.

"If they think that deploying nuclear arms in the UK will be some kind of deterrent for Russia then they are wrong. This will not deter us, we will find a way to 'deal' with this," he said.

According to the senior diplomat, the deployment of American nukes in the UK could happen soon. "This is not a new situation. I am fairly positive that this moment will come, probably, in the not-so-distant future, when we will see the deployment of US tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of the United Kingdom," he noted. Ryabkov pointed out that this step "really fits in with the aggressive and threatening nature of actions that Washington and London follow."

The high-ranking diplomat also highlighted the fact that this measure will not improve the security of the UK, US or NATO in general. "We are again urging them to stop, to cease this policy course toward escalation which is becoming increasingly more dangerous," he concluded.

According to the British Daily Telegraph newspaper, its journalists have found in Pentagon documents new references to a plan that may provide for the deployment of nuclear arms at the Royal Air Force base Lakenheath, a US-operated military base in Suffolk, England, UK.