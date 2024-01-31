Russia says its forces repulse six Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled six Ukrainian attacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, eliminating up to 80 enemy troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Kupyansk area

"Units of Russia’s battlegroup West, operating in interaction with aircraft and artillery, repelled six attacks by assault groups from the Ukrainian 30th, 32nd, 44th mechanized brigades, 57th motorized infantry brigade and 25th airborne brigade near the settlements of Sinkovka and Tabayevka in the Kharkov Region and Terna in the Dontesk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy’s losses totaled as many as 80 personnel, a tank, three motor vehicles, a UK-made AS-90 Braveheart self-propelled artillery system and a US-made M777 artillery system.

Krasny Liman area

"Coordinated actions by units from Battlegroup Center resulted in more advantageous fronts and positions and firepower damage to Ukrainian troops in the vicinity of the villages of Grigorovka and Dzerzhinskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Additionally, three attacks by assault groups from the 60th mechanized brigade and 12th special brigade were repelled in the vicinity near the villages of Yampolovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Kuzmino in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy‘s losses were up to 280 troops, two armored fighting vehicles and seven motor vehicles.

Donetsk area

Units of Battlegroup South improved their positions along the frontline. Russian forces had hit enemy troops and equipment near Verkhnekamenskoye, Artyomovskoye, Krasnoye, Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka and Leninskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

The enemy lost up to 310 troops, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, ten motor vehicles and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer.

South Donetsk area

"In the South Donetsk area, units of the battlegroup East, supported by aircraft and artillery fire, repelled an attack from assault groups of Ukraine’s 79th Air Assault Brigade near the Novomikhailovka settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and also hit the manpower and equipment of the 128th Territorial Defense Brigade near the settlements of Urozhainoye and Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy lost up to 115 military personnel, two armored fighting vehicles and two motor vehicles in that area over the past day.

Zaporozhye area

Russian units, backed by artillery forces, hit the troops and equipment of the 33rd, 65th and 118th mechanized brigades and the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near Rabotino, Orekhov, Malaya Tokmachka and Shcherbaki in the Zaporozhye Region.

"The enemy lost up to 80 troops, a tank, three armored fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles and a D-30 howitzer," the ministry said.

Kherson area

"The enemy lost roughly 30 troops, five cars and a depot of rockets and artillery shells as a result of active operations and strikes by units from a Russian battlegroup," the ministry said.

Air Force and air defenses

Operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, rocket forces and artillery of Russian battlegroups destroyed a German-made IRIS-T air defense system and a Pelikan radar for the detection of airborne targets, and also struck personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian 3rd Assault Brigade, a fuel depot, manpower and military equipment in 136 areas.

Air defenses shot down nine rockets fired by a US-made HIMARS.

Also, 81 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed, including in the areas of Petrovskoye and Tokarevka in the Kharkov Region, Zhitlovka and Kremennaya, in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Khartsyzsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Zhovtnevoye and Orlyanskoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region

Tally of destroyed equipment

Since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed a total of 568 Ukrainian warplanes, 265 helicopters, 11,512 unmanned aerial vehicles, 457 surface-to-air missile systems, 14,860 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,211 multiple launch rocket systems, 7,906 field artillery guns and mortars and 18,103 special military motor vehicles.