Lavrov to meet with CSTO parliamentarians on February 7 — MFA

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with parliamentarians from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to discuss how the association is handling its responsibilities, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to meet with the chairs of the parliamentary commissions of CSTO member states on February 7 in Moscow. They are responsible for international relations, defense, security issues, as well as CSTO ambassadors to Russia. An exchange of opinions on the situation in the CSTO zone of responsibility and neighboring regions is planned," she noted.

Zakharova added that the discussion will also touch upon the issues of international and regional security. "The discussion on some prospective directions for interaction within the CSTO with an emphasis on reinforcing interparliamentary interaction and foreign policy coordination is planned," the spokeswoman concluded.