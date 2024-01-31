No one will be able to destroy foundation of Russia-Italy relations — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russia is certain that no one will manage to completely destroy the foundation of Russian-Italian relations despite the current freeze in the areas of bilateral interaction, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova has told a news briefing.

"Through the fault of the Italian side practically all areas of bilateral interaction have been frozen. The well-established institutional mechanisms have been completely suspended. Nevertheless, we are certain that no one will be able to destroy without a trace, to cancel, to rearrange the solid foundation of Russian-Italian relations, which are based on mutual interest and sympathy of the peoples for each other," Zakharova said.

Moscow firmly believes that Italy's abandonment of its anti-Russian policy and the gradual restoration of pragmatic and mutually respectful cooperation will indeed meet bilateral interests.

"We have no doubt that the Italian people with their inherent wisdom, foresight and common sense will sooner or later come to realize the counterproductivity of the current destructive anti-Russian course aimed at destruction rather than creation," she concluded.