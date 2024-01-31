West seeking to whitewash its image by depicting Russia as caricature — security official

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The West consistently distorts Russia’s worldwide image in attempting to cover up its own stained past and present record of misdeeds, Nail Mukhitov, an aide to the secretary of the Russian Security Council, said in an interview with TASS.

"The West is not willing to present the real Russia, but would rather depict the country as a caricature that makes the West look especially favorable in comparison. The history of the West contains many unpleasant chapters that it seeks to conceal in any way possible," the security official said.

Mukhitov emphasized that, to counter such disparaging Western narratives, Russia "should inform the population by presenting cold, hard facts that prove the West’s anti-Russian stratagems," and "shed light on the collective West’s attempts to destroy traditional moral and spiritual values." "Moreover, we should demonstrate Russia’s creative role around the world," he added.

The security official also recounted the hypocritical position taken by Great Britain, which "talks about human rights on all continents" but hides the fact that it resorted to using child slavery in the 19th and 20th centuries itself, as well as the fact that London was engaged in the "transnational drug trade."

"English historians just left these [inconvenient] facts out," Mukhitov pointed out. "Other Western countries also hide their history." "It is the truth that they prefer to keep quiet about in the West," he concluded.