Russian forces improve positions in Donetsk area in past day — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces improved their positions in the Donetsk area in the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry said in a daily statement.

Here are the details of the combat actions that happened over the past day, according to the statement.

Donetsk area

"In the Donetsk area, units of Battlegroup South, backed by aircraft, artillery forces and heavy flamethrower crews, improved their positions and hit Ukrainian troops and combat vehicles near the settlements of Krasnoye, Andreyevka, Novomikhailovka, Kurdyumovka, and Georgiyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy lost up to 310 troops, who were either killed or wounded, as well as two tanks, three infantry carriers, 11 motor vehicles, a Krab self-propelled howitzer and two Msta-B howitzers.

Kupyansk area

"Through active operations and the use of artillery fire in the Kupyansk area, units of Battlegroup West repelled three attacks by assault teams of Ukraine’s 30th, 32nd and 44th mechanized brigades near the settlement of Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region," the Defense Ministry said.

The enemy lost over 140 troops, as well as two armored combat vehicles and two motor vehicles.

Krasny Liman area

"In the Krasny Liman area, Battlegroup Center improved its positions along the frontline, repelling three attacks by assault teams of the 60th and 63rd mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces near Yampolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the statement said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine lost up to 290 troops, three tanks, four armored combat vehicles and five motor vehicles.

South Donetsk area

"In the south Donetsk area, units of Battlegroup East, backed by aircraft crews and artillery forces, hit the troops and military hardware of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near Konstantinovka and Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry stated.

The Ukrainian army lost about 60 troops, a tank and two motor vehicles. Russian forces also destroyed two UK-made FH70 howitzers and a D-30 howitzer by counter-battery fire.

Zaporozhye area

"In the Zaporozhye area, Russian battlegroup units, backed by artillery forces, hit the troops and equipment of Ukraine’s Third National Guard Brigade near Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy lost up to 40 troops, three motor vehicles, an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer and a D-30 howitzer," the statement said.

Kherson area

"In the Kherson area, active operations of Russian units and artillery fire made the Ukrainian army lose up to 45 troops, two motor vehicles and two D-30 howitzers," the Russian Defense Ministry pointed out.

Air operations and air defense

"Tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery units hit a fuel depot of the Ukrainian army and a German-made IRIS-T radar, as well as troops and military equipment in 112 areas," the statement added.

Russian air defenses shot down 86 Ukrainian drones in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Zaporozhye Region and the Kherson Region. Twelve HIMARS and Uragan rockets, as well as a US-made Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) bomb, were also downed.